Instagram spotted working on a Folder Management feature for DMs

by TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay

A future update to Instagram might let you rename and reorder message folders in your DM inbox, reports Alessandro Paluzzi, who has previously revealed several unreleased Instagram features and changes.

An alleged screenshot shared by the leaker gives an idea of what Instagram's Folder Management feature might look like with different folders for different messages:

Primary: Shows high-priority chats that you would like to see first.

General: Shows low-priority chats you'd like to get back later. Notifications for this folder will be disabled by default.

All: Shows chats from all other folders, except messages delivered to your Hidden Words folder.

Requests: Shows message requests from accounts you don't follow.

From ads: Shows chats from messaging ads on Instagram.

Apart from the purpose, another difference between these folders is you can't rename or reorder all of them. For instance, you can rename or reorder the 'Primary' and 'General' default folders but not the 'All' folder. You can't move chats from the 'Ads' folder to a different folder.

This might be a useful upgrade from the existing setup on Instagram. The instant messaging app currently displays messages from people, groups, and broadcast channels in a single folder. It has a separate folder to show messages from people you don't follow and you can configure Hidden Words to filter out messages that may contain abusive words.

There is no word on the release date of the folder management feature as of now. Meanwhile, the Meta-owned social media platform is readying several other features for future updates. It's working on unskippable ads for user feeds, AI-powered chat themes, nude photo detector, posting backdated content, and improving cross-posting to its text-based spinoff Threads. Last month, Instagram released four new stickers that you add music and other effects to your Stories.