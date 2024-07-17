Instagram spotted working on a 'Super Like' option for its app

by geralt via Pixabay

The social media platform Instagram is working on an upgraded version of the Like button to show extra appreciation. Reverse engineer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi spotted a "Super Like" option in the making.

According to the details shared, the Super Like option will be available for Stories posted on Instagram. You will be able to tap and hold the heart-shaped Like button to give a Super Like to a story. But it will come with limitations and you'll be able to give just one Super Like every 24 hours.

Instagram launched the Stories feature back in 2016, allowing users to post updates that only live for 24 hours on the platform. It later added a Like button to increase engagement on Stories and also reduce clutter in the DMs (Direct Messages).

If you want to keep stories for a longer period, you can use the Highlights feature to pin Stories to your Instagram profile page. Otherwise, the stories go into the archive section after the 24-hour period ends.

Instagram recently added some new stickers that let you collaborate with other users on the platform. You can share your stories with everyone or just your close friends, but Instagram is working on the ability to create custom lists to share stories.

There is no word on whether Instagram has started testing the Super Like feature with a limited pool of users and when (or if) the feature will be released to the general public.

The Meta-owned social media giant is readying several other features such as improved cross-posting with Threads, AI-powered chat themes, cross-posting Stories to WhatsApp, and a folder management feature for DMs.

It was also reported that Instagram is working on a feature called Ad Break to display unskippable ads in the users' feeds. A Samsung moderator revealed that the company is working with Instagram on a Super HDR toggle button for the Galaxy S24 series.

Source and image: Alessandro Paluzzi