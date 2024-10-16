Instagram's new profile card lets you add your own links and favorite song

Instagram has introduced a new profile card feature that acts like a digital business card, making it easier to connect and share your profiles with your friends. The new profile card has two sides, on the front side, the profile card displays your name, photo, display name, pronouns, bio, favorite song, occupation, and your website links.

On the other side, the card reveals the QR code of your profile, which anyone will be able to scan and visit your profile. Notably, you also get the option to upload a custom background image and change the color to make your profile card unique. The created card can then be shared using any messaging app or social media platform.

Additionally, you can also pin three posts to the top of your grid and share collaborative posts. Before this update, the profile card only offered the QR code and username, with only a few preset themes to choose from. Instagram, now lets you share your profile card by sending a URL, QR code, or a video showing both sides of the profile card.

How it feels to make a new friend and follow them on Instagram after 😇🫢🥰🥲😚🤩



Find each other even faster with new profile cards 💌 pic.twitter.com/1rcQIR5EA7 — Instagram (@instagram) October 15, 2024

The new card will help creators connect with brands, businesses, or groups to better introduce themselves. To use the new profile card, users need to go to their profile, tap on "Share Profile" and the profile card will show up. If the new profile card isn't visible then you have to probably wait for some time as the feature is gradually rolling out and ensure that you are running the latest version of the app.

Users can tap on the pencil icon in the top right corner to edit different aspects of the profile card. Here is where users can edit their bio, add their favorite music, contacts, and links, and change the background image. For sharing, you need to use the share options below the card.