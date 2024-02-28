Microsoft extends Windows 11 22H2 optional non-security preview update deadlines

On Tuesday, February 27, Microsoft was supposed to release the final non-security preview update for Windows 11 22H2. However, that update was not only not released at all, but Microsoft quietly updated its plans for Windows 11 22H2 updates.

In a post on its support page, Microsoft revealed that the final date for Windows 11 22H2 users to get non-security preview updates will now be extended, in some cases, by over a year.

The message stated that Windows 11 22H2 Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions will continue to get those updates until June 26, 2024. Windows 11 22H2 Enterprise, Education, IoT Enterprise, and Enterprise multi-session editions will get those updates for an even longer period of time, ending on June 24, 2025.

Microsoft says this change was due to "user feedback" so that Windows 11 22H2 users will continue to "take advantage of our continuous innovations." In other words, those PC owners will be able to get more new features for at least a little while longer.

After those two new dates are reached, Windows 11 22H2 users will continue to get monthly security updates for a while longer. The Home and Pro versions will reach the end of official support on October 8, 2024, according to Microsoft's support page.

Enterprise and Education users of Windows 11 22H2 will continue to get security updates until October 14, 2025. That's also the same date for the end of support for Windows 11 22H2 Windows 11 IoT Enterprise users.

While this is not the first time Microsoft has extended certain support updates for Windows users, it is unusual for the announcement to come literally on the last date of the planned updates. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft also plans to make more extensions for future Windows 11 releases.