Microsoft confirms Windows 11 24H2 error 'Missing entry PcaWallpaperAppDetect'

Microsoft is getting ready to ship Windows 11 version 24H2, full of new features and improvements, to the general public later this year. However, to get there, Microsoft needs to polish the update and iron out various bugs. One such bug causes problems with the Pcasvc.dll file, resulting in an error "Missing entry: PcaWallpaperAppDetect." Microsoft has already confirmed the issue and offered a temporary workaround.

The revised changelog for Windows 11 build 26100.712 says the following:

After updating to Windows 11, version 24H2 (Build 26100.712), you may see an Pcasvc.dll error dialog pop-up with the message “Missing entry: PcaWallpaperAppDetect”.

If your system is giving you the same problem, you can mitigate it by doing these steps:

Type “Task Scheduler” in the search box on the taskbar to find and open Task Scheduler. On the left tree view of Task Scheduler, click on the “Task Scheduler Library” to expand the node. Keep expanding the nodes by clicking on the tree view in the following order: Microsoft -> Windows -> Application Experience. After clicking on the “Application Experience” node, find the task named “PcaWallpaperAppDetect” from the list view in the middle of Task Scheduler. Right-click on that task, click “Delete” in the pop-up menu. Then click “Yes” on the confirmation dialog box asking, “Do you want to delete this task?”.

Note that Microsoft is gradually rolling out Windows 11 version 24H2 to Windows Insiders, which means not everyone can get right here and right now. If your computer cannot find the update, check out this article to learn how to force-update Windows 11 to the latest feature update. However, as you can see, oftentimes it is better to wait for the public release or even longer to avoid bugs and instabilities.

Full release notes for Windows 11 build 26100.712 are available here.