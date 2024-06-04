These are the new Apple Stickers for WWDC 2024

Apple's annual developer conference WWDC 2024 is just around the corner, scheduled from June 10 through June 14. The Cupertino giant has updated its Apple Developer app to include details about keynotes, sessions, and one-to-one labs with Apple engineers and designers during the conference.

The updated app also brings new Apple Stickers (unlike the iPad retail box), including the Vision Pro headset, Apple logo, Apple Park, Macintosh, and other emoji stickers. After updating the Apple Developer app to version 10.6, you can use these stickers in apps like iMessage.

To use the stickers, go to an iMessage conversation > tap on the "+" button in the bottom left corner > tap on the Stickers option present in the menu. Next, go to the Apple Developer tab in the sticker tray to find the new WWDC stickers.

Apart from that, here is the changelog of the Apple Developer v10.6:

Thank you for your feedback! New in this release: Explore all WWDC24 has to offer, including video sessions, consultations, and more.

When a video ends, you’ll see a related video to play next.

We’ve fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

At WWDC 2024 next week, Apple will talk about the latest features and changes coming to its various platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The keynote will begin at 10:00 am Pacific Time on June 10.

Speaking of iOS 18, previous reports and rumors suggest multiple new features such as AI-powered custom emojis, AI transcription, and improved Control Center, alongside some AI features for Safari and Siri. Apple is in talks with OpenAI to bring generative AI features to iOS 18 and it was reported that the first set of AI features will run locally on the iPhone.

Earlier this month, Apple also announced the 2024 Apple Design Awards finalists for which the winners will be revealed during the conference. The company has introduced a new category called Spatial Computing to showcase the apps and games built for its $3,499 headset Vision Pro.