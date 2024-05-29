Intel releases new graphics driver with optimizations for F1 24 and MultiVersus

Intel has released a new non-WHQL driver with support and optimizations for F1 24 and MultiVersus. You can download version 31.0.101.5534 to get the best experience in those games, but keep in mind that non-WHQL drivers have not gone through Microsoft's testing labs, so stability and compatibility might be inferior to WHQL releases. A WHQL version of today's driver should follow in a few days with additional fixes and improvements.

Here is the list of known issues:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: No Rest for the Wicked (DX11) may experience an intermittent application crash during gameplay.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience an application crash during game loading.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using certain models for video enhancements.

Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay. A workaround is to relaunch the application. Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay Intel Arc Control Known Issues: Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

Schedule Updates for Drivers may not work intermittently.

Intel's latest driver is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems powered by the following graphics cards or processors:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the Intel 31.0.101.5534 non-WHQL driver from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).