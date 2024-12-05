Intel interim co-CEO says new head will be strong in manufacturing and product side

Following the resignation of Pat Gelsinger as Intel's CEO, the company's interim co-CEO David Zinsner has suggested that whoever gets picked next will have experience in both the manufacturing aspects and the product side of the business. This knowledge could help the struggling company to make a comeback against the likes of Nvidia, which has benefited a lot from the AI revolution.

Zinsner made the comments at the UBS technology conference. He said:

"I'm not in the process, but I'm guessing that the CEO will have ... both some capability around foundry as well as on the product side."

In its report, Reuters also noted that Intel's head of foundry manufacturing and supply chain, Naga Chandrasekaran, believes the new leader of the company needs to usher in a significant cultural change so that it can become a leader in foundry and semiconductor markets.

Some of the names floating about to replace Gelsinger include Matt Murphy from Marvell Technology and Lip-Bu Tan, a former CEO of Cadence Design Systems. Both have a lot of experience in the semiconductor industry.

According to a report, Gelsinger was forced out by the directors, who said that his plans were too expensive and that he was not bringing about positives fast enough. Gelsinger has said that his plans are on track, but we won't know fully how well he has done until next year.

Hopefully, Intel will be able to find a new CEO that it's content with who can bring about the changes the company needs to get back in the ring. After all, the more companies there are competing, the lower prices will be for consumers.