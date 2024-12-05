Move over tri-folding phones, HONOR patents a sliding display device

After Huawei introduced the world's first triple-folding phone, the Huawei Mate XT, the buzz around this new form factor has grown worldwide. Several Chinese OEMs like OPPO and TECNO have already shown off their tri-folding concept phones. Samsung, regarded as the king of the foldable smartphone market worldwide, is also expecting to join the tri-folding phone bandwagon in 2026.

Now, HONOR seems to have taken a bold step towards redefining smartphones. A fresh patent has been published by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), showcasing a device with an innovative sliding display mechanism. The device could offer a dynamic screen size adaptable to the user's needs.

According to the patent, the HONOR's sliding display features two display parts, one of which remains fixed, while the other extends or slides from one side. The phone can easily transform from a regular bar phone to a large tablet-like device. Reportedly, HONOR is using elastic beams to connect the two displays for smooth opening and closing actions, as well as to anchor the display to the device.

Gallery: HONOR sliding display phone patent

The HONOR patent (number CN 118582642 A) can perform the sliding function thanks to a driving assembly (a linear motor). It features a criss-cross mechanism that lets the display slide from one end to its full extent. While the sliding display phone from HONOR is still in its concept phase (at least what is known for now), there are a bunch of advantages that this new design brings to the table.

Users will be able to slide the display when needed to multi-task, and a bigger display means more real estate to perform things like editing, media consumption, etc. Durability is another key factor that this sliding display design has over traditional foldable phones. Since the foldable phones have crevices through which dirt and grime could get inside and damage the display, the sliding mechanism ensures that the extending display is well safeguarded inside the phone's body.

For now, the sliding display phone from HONOR is in concept and there is no timeline for when this phone could be seen in flesh. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts, whether you still prefer a regular bar phone or want to explore new form factors.

Source and images: ITHome