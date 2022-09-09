Intel issues first WDDM 3.1 beta driver 31.0.101.3616 for 11th and 12th Gen chips

Intel has released its first-ever WDDM 3.1 driver for its 11th Gen and 12th Gen processors with version 31.0.101.3616. Alongside WDDM 3.1, the new Windows DCH driver also fixes several bugs in some of the most popular titles currently which include Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Stray. Though plenty of open issues still remain. The full changelog is given below:

FIXED ISSUES: Stray* (DX12) may experience an application crash or error message during gameplay.

Vampire The Masquerade Blood Hunt* (DX12) may exhibit an application crash during game launch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit lighting corruption when looking towards the Sun.

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit a soft lock when attempting to take a picture of the Empire State Building.

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit missing lens flare effects with certain light sources. KNOWN ISSUES: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* (DX9) may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings in game.

Destiny 2* may exhibit display signal loss or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin* may experience an application crash during gameplay

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1* after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers.

[12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Red Dead Redemption 2* (Vulkan) may experience an application crash when performing an ALT+TAB to desktop. Color corruption may be observed in Total War: Warhammer III within the “realm of chaos” environment. Lighting corruption may be observed in the Halo Infinite* (DX12) multiplayer menus. Grid Legends* (DX12) may experience lighting corruption when lighting quality is set to high in the games settings. CrossFire HD* (DX9) may experience an application crash when task switching during gameplay. Chorus* may experience an application crash in some interior areas of the game such as the ship hangar. Sniper Elite 5* (DX12) may experience a game crash or TDR with an error dialog pop-up message. Red Dead Redemption 2* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance when the game API is set to DirectX®12 with VSync enabled.

[11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Gears 5* (DX12). A game crash or hang may occur when changing resolution in NBA 2K21* (DX12).

[11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Elex* (DX11), MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries* (DX12), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and The Ascent* (DX12)



The new 31.0.101.3616 beta driver is compatible with all products based on Xe LP, ie, Intel 11th Gen and newer processors as well as Iris Xe desktop card (DG1). To download the driver, head over to Intel's official website via this link.