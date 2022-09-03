Intel issues first WDDM 3.1 non-beta driver for Arc, fixes bugs in Spider-Man, Saints Row

Intel has released its first-ever WDDM 3.1 driver for its Arc discrete GPUs with version 31.0.101.3277. Alongside WDDM 3.1, the new Windows DCH driver also fixes several bugs in some of the most popular titles currently which include Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and Saints Row 2022. Though plenty of open issues still remain. The full changelog is given below:

FIXED ISSUES: Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit lighting corruption when looking towards the Sun.

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit missing lens flare effects with certain light sources.

Saint’s Row* (DX12) may experience an application crash after extended gameplay, or during game launch.

Saint’s Row* (DX12) flickering corruption may be observed on certain textures.

Gears 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash, system hang or TDR during gameplay.

Some third-party camera applications may exhibit video corruption when playing the recorded video in Fullscreen.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint* (DX11) may exhibit shadow corruption in certain environments when observing from a large distance. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Arc Control Game Compatibility may incorrectly display unintended values in per-game profiles.

Invoking Arc Control in a dual-display configuration may incorrectly cease inputs on the secondary displays.

Arc Control may fail to invoke on some systems with certain regional language settings.

Arc Control may fail to launch after system experiences a TDR.

An intermittent soft hang may be observed when starting an Arc Control Studio capture or broadcast.

Arc Control may display an erroneous message when attempting to enable Auto Game Highlights.

Attempting to modify certain fields in Arc Control using keyboard inputs may intermittently not register entries.

Arc Control may exhibit an application soft-hang when attempting to open on certain system configurations.

Arc Control Game Profiles may erroneously display a default placeholder image for certain game titles. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Adjusting Performance Tuning values from a higher value to a lower value may cause tuning values to reset to default.

Adjusting the GPU Voltage Offset slider to the maximum value may incorrectly display unintended decimal values.

VRAM Effective Frequency metric in Arc Control Telemetry incorrectly displays the value in GHz.

Some Performance Graphs viewed within the In-Game overlay may incorrectly scale and exceed the Telemetry UI.

After clicking the “Reset to defaults” button in Arc Control Performance Tuning, a reboot is required to fully restore modified performance values to the desired default state. KNOWN ISSUES: Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit an application crash when loading into the game with Ray-Traced Reflections enabled.

Marvel’s Spider-Man* (DX12) may experience shadow corruption when using FSR 2.0 upscaling.

Marvels’ Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit scene corruption when Ambient Occlusion is disabled or set to HBAO+

Movies and TV Application may experience a hang during HDR video playback and changing video to Fullscreen.

Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12) block corruption may be intermittently observed while panning the camera when the game resolution is set to 4K.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance in the game menu.

Sniper Elite 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations when Windows® “Graphics Performance Preference” option for the application is not set to “High Performance”.

Some Intel® Arc™ A380 series graphics product fans may continue running when the graphics card or system is idle.

Some Intel® Arc™ A380 series graphics cards may intermittently reboot the system when resuming from S3 sleep. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.

Some applications may exhibit pixel corruption when Sharpening Filter is enabled globally.

Opening Arc Control in some game titles with ALT+I during gameplay may not correctly appear.

Using Arc Control Studio Capture with “In Stream” mode enabled may not correctly record entire clip when under a 1080p resolution setting.

Recording with Arc Control Studio Capture and “In Stream” mode enabled may not save the output video file at the desired length.

Streaming with Arc Control Studio Capture and “In Stream” mode enabled may cause unexpected connection instability to the desired platform.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

Hot-plugging peripheral devices such as cameras, microphones, or displays while Arc Control is open may cause Arc Control to become unresponsive.

Arc Control may not scale automatically when changing from a 1080p resolution to a 4K resolution.

Some image types may not load when using Arc Control Camera “Background Replacement” option.

Some Arc Control Telemetry metrics may not align with 3 rd party applications or built-in OS functions.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.

Hot-plugging a secondary display with Arc Control invoked may cause Arc Control to be unresponsive.

Hot-plugging a display with Arc Control Studio Capture audio device set to display audio may cause an error when attempting to capture or broadcast.

To download the driver, head over to Intel's official website via this link.