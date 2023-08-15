Microsoft revamps the file download experience in the latest Skype Insider update

Microsoft has announced the latest feature update for Skype. Version 8.102.76.210 is now available for those testing early updates before Microsoft ships them to the general public. In today's update, Skype received improvements for the file download experience with a "sleeker, more intuitive file design" and the ability to auto-download files in chats. In addition, version 8.102 resolves the bug with non-working cameras and crashes when scheduling calls.

What is new in Skype 8.102.76.210?

New features in the latest Skype Preview update include the following:

Introducing a Sleeker, More Intuitive File Design & Auto-download! Seamless Auto-download: Tired of manually downloading each file? Navigate to Settings -> Messaging -> Auto-download files, and once enabled, your incoming files will automatically download. What's more, as they download, you'll see a vibrant icon specific to the file type, making it instantly recognizable. Say Goodbye to Excess Buttons: In our earlier design, files came with a 'Download' button which, post-download, changed to an 'Open' button. We've streamlined this. Now, with auto-download enabled, simply tap or click anywhere on the received file to instantly open and view it. This experience is consistent across all platforms. Save with Ease: While auto-download lets you view files immediately, we understand the need to sometimes save these to your device. On desktop platforms, right-click to select the 'Save-As' option from the menu, and on mobile, open the file, and select the 'Share' option. Before After

Also, there are two important fixes for Android and iOS users:

Video camera not working on Android

Long pressing to schedule a call, was crashing the app on iOS & Android

You can become a Skype Insider on the program's official website. Preview versions are available on Windows, macOS, iOS (closed beta via TestFlight), Android, and Linux. Full release notes for the latest Skype Preview update are available in a post on the official Microsoft forum.