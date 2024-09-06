iPhone 16 Pro to feature periscope lens, boosting zoom capabilities

We know TrendForce for its detailed analysis, and it has just posted a fairly in-depth post sharing what it believes will make up the iPhone 16 Series. The analyst said that the series will be made up of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

TrendForce dropped a bit of a bombshell, explaining that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be stuck with a 60 Hz refresh rate LTPS display despite rumors of a 90 Hz upgrade. Both of the Pro models will include a 120 Hz refresh rate LTPO display.

These two lower-end models are expected to have a 3-nanometer A18 processor, while the two Pro models will include the A18 Pro. Thankfully, all four models are expected to have the same LPDDR5X 8 GB RAM, so the devices should operate smoothly.

With regards to storage, the base model and the Plus will have 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB options, while the Pro models will have 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB options. The pricing is as follows:

iPhone 16: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB - $799/$899/$1,099

iPhone 16 Plus: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB - $899/$999/$1,199

iPhone 16 Pro: 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB - $1,099/$1,299/$1,499

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB - $1,299/$1,399/$1,599

Each model will have a Flexible AMOLED On-cell display, but the screen sizes will be different. The iPhone 16 will have a 6.06" display, the Plus will have a 6.67" display, the Pro will feature a 6.27" display, and the Pro Max display will be 6.85".

With the iPhone 16 Series, the Pro model is said to be joining the Pro Max in getting a periscope lens. This will allow the phone to zoom even further without adding extra bulk to the phone, so this model could definitely be a good fit for any photographer reading.

TrendForce believes that Apple's four new models are expected to have a combined production volume of 86.7 million units in the second half of the year. That's an 8% year-on-year increase. We will hear more about the iPhone 16 Series on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time during Apple's September 2024 Keynote.

Source and image: TrendForce