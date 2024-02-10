KB5035238: Microsoft released Group Policy security fix for oldest Windows 10 version

At the end of last month, Microsoft quietly released a security update for its oldest Windows 10 version, 1507. The update is meant to address a local elevation of privilege (LPE) flaw that could happen as a result of the exploitation of a Group Policy flaw.

The patch is deployed via an update to the Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) for Windows Server 2016. For those who may not be aware, RSAT is a remote server management tool for IT and system administrators that they can control from a Windows 10 PC, in this case.

The security vulnerability has been rated 7.0 as the base score and 6.1 as the temporal score on the CVSS (Common Vulnerability Scoring System), and is tracked under "CVE-2024-20657."

In its support document, Microsoft writes:

KB5035238: Security update for Windows 10, version 1507 and Windows Server 2016 for RSAT: January 31, 2024 Summary This article describes a security update for Windows 10, version 1507 and Windows Server 2016 for Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT). This update resolves the security issues that are described in the following article: CVE-2024-20657 | Windows Group Policy Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

In case you are wondering, the update should be installed automatically via Windows Update. However, users can also download and install it manually from the Microsoft Update catalog website. at this link.

It is also available from the Microsoft Download Center website via an update to RSAT. The file size for the 64-bit version is 54.2 MB and that of the 32-bit version is 33 MB. You can install it by downloading it from the Download Center here.