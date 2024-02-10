Get this AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card from PowerColor for an all time low price

If you have an older PC and are looking to upgrade your graphics card, the PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT might be to your liking. It also happens to have hit an all-new low price at Amazon.

The PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card, which launched in September 2023, is currently priced at $499.99 at Amazon. That's a new low price for the card and a $30 discount from its $539.99 MSRP.

The graphics card is based on AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU. AMD is promoting it as a perfect choice for PC gamers who want to have a great visual experience at a 1440p display resolution. It uses AMD's RDNA 3 architecture with 3,840 streaming cores, 240 texture mapping units, and 60 ray tracing cores. It also includes 16GB of GDDR6 video RAM.

The Hellhound card has a normal clock speed of 2,210 MHz and a boost clock speed of 2,520 MHz. It has three cooling fans, each with nine blades, to keep everything from overheating. It also has what it calls Mute Fan Technology, which turns off the fans when the temperature goes below 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), which not only lowers the noise from your PC but cuts down the power consumption.

This card also has two BIOS modes. One is OC BIOS, which boosts the card's fan RPM for overclocking performance. The other is Silent BIOS for lower fan speeds and less noisy operation. Its metal backplate protects the card's internal components. Finally, you get three DisplayPorts along with an HDMI 2.1 port.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

