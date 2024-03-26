KB5035941: Windows 10 gets new Lock Screen widgets and Windows Spotlight desktop backgrounds

In addition to releasing the Windows 11 "Moment 5" update to all users, Microsoft pushed out a new non-security update for those still rocking Windows 10 version 22H2 (the only Windows 10 version getting non-security updates). The latter received KB5035941 with build number 19045.4239. It includes the recently spotted new lock screen widgets (coming to Windows 11 as well), the ability to set Windows Spotlight as your desktop background, and more.

Here are the KB5035941 highlights:

New ! This update adds Windows Spotlight to your desktop background. This feature displays new images as your desktop wallpaper. If you want to know more about an image, click or tap the Learn More button, which takes you to Bing. To turn on this feature, go to Settings > Personalization > Background > Personalize your background. Choose Windows spotlight. Note: This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

! This update adds Windows Spotlight to your desktop background. This feature displays new images as your desktop wallpaper. If you want to know more about an image, click or tap the Learn More button, which takes you to Bing. To turn on this feature, go to Settings > Personalization > Background > Personalize your background. Choose Windows spotlight. Note: This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually. New ! This update adds more content to your lock screen. In addition to weather, sports, traffic, and finance content will appear. To turn on this feature, go to Settings > Personalization > Lockscreen. Note: This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

! This update adds more content to your lock screen. In addition to weather, sports, traffic, and finance content will appear. To turn on this feature, go to Settings > Personalization > Lockscreen. Note: This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually. This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. It does not open sometimes.

When you sign in, you might see a message that invites you to upgrade to Windows 11. This message only appears if your device is eligible for an upgrade. Note: This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

And here is everything else included in today's update:

New ! This update affects Windows Hello for Business. IT admins can now use mobile device management (MDM) to turn off the prompt that appears when users sign in to an Entra-joined machine. To do this, they can turn on the “DisablePostLogonProvisioning” policy setting. After a user signs in, provisioning is off for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.

! This update affects Windows Hello for Business. IT admins can now use mobile device management (MDM) to turn off the prompt that appears when users sign in to an Entra-joined machine. To do this, they can turn on the “DisablePostLogonProvisioning” policy setting. After a user signs in, provisioning is off for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. New ! This update adds search highlights to the taskbar search box for the European Economic Area. To learn more, see Windows Search providers. Note: This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

! This update adds search highlights to the taskbar search box for the European Economic Area. To learn more, see Windows Search providers. Note: This feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually. This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Palestine. To learn more, see Interim guidance for DST changes announced by Palestinian Authority for 2024, 2025.

This update supports DST changes in Kazakhstan. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Kazakhstan time zone changes 2024.

This update supports DST changes in Samoa. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Samoa DST changes 2021.

This update changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey. The new, official name is the Republic of Türkiye.

This update addresses an issue that affects the COM+ component. Some applications that depend on it stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that stops some apps and features from being available. This occurs after you upgrade to Windows 11.

This update addresses a deadlock issue in CloudAP. It occurs when different users sign in and sign out at the same time on virtual machines.

This update addresses an issue that affects a network resource. You cannot access it from a Remote Desktop session. This occurs when you turn on the Remote Credential Guard feature and the client is Windows 11, version 22H2 or higher.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. It fails to open on Surface Hub (Team OS).

This update affects the Antimalware Scan Interface (AMSI) AmsiUtil class. It helps to detect the bypass of the AMSI scan. This update also addresses some long-term issues that expose your device to threats.

This update addresses an issue that affects the time service. You can configure it using mobile device management (MDM) or a Group Policy Object (GPO). But the Windows Settings app does not match what you have configured.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use LoadImage() to loada top-down bitmap. If the bitmap has a negative height, the image does not load and the function returns NULL.

This update addresses an issue that affects scanners. They stop responding when you connect to them using eSCL over USB.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for some mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects the existing AppLocker rule collection enforcement mode. It is not overwritten when rules merge with a collection that has no rules. This occurs when the enforcement mode is set to “Not Configured.”

This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy service. It fails after you use LGPO.exe to apply an audit policy to the system.

This update addresses a reliability issue. It affects a Virtual Remote App product when you use a custom shell to open it.

Known issues in this update include the following:

Symptom Workaround Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview). To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. Copilot in Windows (in preview) is not currently supported when your taskbar is located vertically on the right or left of your screen. To access Copilot in Windows, make sure your taskbar is positioned horizontally on the top or bottom of your screen. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

You can download KB5035941 from Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog.