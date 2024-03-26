Get the TP-Link AX1500 Wi-Fi Extender for 44 percent off at its lowest price ever

If you own a Wi-Fi 6 router for your home, you may find that your signal doesn't reach everywhere you want, especially if you have a larger house or one with more than one story. If that's the case, you can get a Wi-Fi extender that can solve that problem. TP-Link sells a number of them, and right now, you can get one of its most advanced products at a new all-time low price.

The TP-Link AX1500 Wi-Fi extender is currently available on Amazon for $49.99. That's also a big $40 discount or 44 percent off its normal $89.99 MSRP.

The device helps to extend the reach of your Wi-Fi home network's signal by up to 1,500 square feet by just plugging it into a power outlet. TP-Link says it includes four high-performance amplifiers so that the signal can reach areas of a house that might be harder for other amplifier signals to access. It also has signal indicator lights on the side that let you find the best place to install the extender.

While it works with any Wi-Fi router, it works best with a Wi-Fi 6-based device. The extender has two bands (2.5 GHz and 5 GHz) with speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps. You can use the Tether mobile app for iOS and Android to increase the extender's signal strength to three different levels. This means you can let an entire floor of your house get the signal or just concentrate it in one room of your home.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.