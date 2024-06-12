KB5039213: Microsoft finally fixes Windows 11 "65000" BitLocker bug

Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for June 2024 earlier today. We have covered them in their dedicated articles here: Windows 11 (KB5039212 / KB5039213) and Windows 10 (KB5039211 / KB5039217 / KB5039214 / KB5039225). In the meantime, the company also published a Defender update for Windows 10, 11, and Server images.

Microsoft says the KB5039213 update for Windows 11 21H2 has finally fixed the BitLocker 65000 error that had been plaguing systems for a while. On its Windows health dashboard website, the tech giant writes:

Resolution: This issue was resolved by Windows updates released June 11, 2024 (KB5039213), and later. We recommend you install the latest security update for your device. It contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one.

For the time being, the company had provided a workaround:

Workaround: To mitigate this issue in Microsoft Intune, you can set the “Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives” or "Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives" policies to not configured.

Microsoft first confirmed the issue back in October of last year, and nearly six months later, the company had finally fixed the problem on Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2. Now, the issue has finally been resolved on version 21H2 as well.

If you have not been following this, the bug was related to BitLocker CSP when utilising the FixedDrivesEncryptionType or SystemDrivesEncryptionType policy settings. The BitLocker configuration service provider (CSP) is used by enterprises to manage the encryption of PCs and other devices. According to Microsoft, a "65000" error code was being displayed in the "Require Device Encryption" setting on Intune for Mobile Device Management (MDM) when selecting either "full encryption" or "used space only."

The company, however, had assured that this was a reporting issue only and did not affect BitLocker encryption in any other way.

You can find Microsoft's support article here on its Windows health dashboard website.