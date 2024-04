Kingdom Come: Deliverance sequel announcement may be coming on April 18

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Warhorse Studios has developed one game in its lifetime, and that is Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The immersive role-playing game put players into the shoes of a peasant in the heart of Europe in medieval times and offered a reactive world to live and progress in. Six years after that game's release, Warhorse may finally be ready to announce a sequel.

Earlier today, the studio dropped a surprise announcement via social media saying that a "New Game Reveal" event will be happening on April 18. The reveal event will begin at 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET / 8pm CEST across Warhorse Studios' official YouTube and Twitch portals.

The image accompanying the announcement shows a horse and a rider, leading to many speculating that this will be a new project related to the studio's Kingdom Come universe. Fans may remember that the original's main storyline also sets up a sequel.

At the same time, two reliable leakers in the gaming space, Billbil-kun and Tom Henderson, have claimed this will indeed be a Kingdom Come: Deliverance sequel announcement. Gematsu has also corroborated the sequel claims from the insiders, saying it understands that "filming for a promotional video was done in Kutna Hora in the Czech Republic several weeks back."

The original game first gained its foothold via a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign, which went on to raise over two million dollars from backers. In 2019, the developer Warhorse Studios was acquired by Koch Media (Embracer Group) for €42.8 million.

While launch reviews were mixed from critics due to launch issues and performance, the original title has gained a huge following over the years. Kingdom Come: Deliverance had sold over six million copies by its sixth anniversary, which the studio celebrated just a few months ago. The game also released on the Nintendo Switch last month.