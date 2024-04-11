Kingdom Come: Deliverance sequel announcement may be coming on April 18

Warhorse Studios has developed one game in its lifetime, and that is Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The immersive role-playing game put players into the shoes of a peasant in the heart of Europe in medieval times and offered a reactive world to live and progress in. Six years after that game's release, Warhorse may finally be ready to announce a sequel.

Earlier today, the studio dropped a surprise announcement via social media saying that a "New Game Reveal" event will be happening on April 18. The reveal event will begin at 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET / 8pm CEST across Warhorse Studios' official YouTube and Twitch portals.

The image accompanying the announcement shows a horse and a rider, leading to many speculating that this will be a new project related to the studio's Kingdom Come universe. Fans may remember that the original's main storyline also sets up a sequel.

At the same time, two reliable leakers in the gaming space, Billbil-kun and Tom Henderson, have claimed this will indeed be a Kingdom Come: Deliverance sequel announcement. Gematsu has also corroborated the sequel claims from the insiders, saying it understands that "filming for a promotional video was done in Kutna Hora in the Czech Republic several weeks back."

The original game first gained its foothold via a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign, which went on to raise over two million dollars from backers. In 2019, the developer Warhorse Studios was acquired by Koch Media (Embracer Group) for €42.8 million.

While launch reviews were mixed from critics due to launch issues and performance, the original title has gained a huge following over the years. Kingdom Come: Deliverance had sold over six million copies by its sixth anniversary, which the studio celebrated just a few months ago. The game also released on the Nintendo Switch last month.