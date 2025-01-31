Latest Delta emulator beta adds online multiplayer, controller skins and more for iPhones

Riley Testut, the developer of the popular Nintendo emulator for iPhones and iPads, Delta Emulator announced in September 2024 that the emulator would soon receive an online multiplayer feature. With the latest beta update, the emulator keeps has delivered on that promise. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official AltStore team page shared that the new Delta Emulator v1.7b4 is now available on both AltStore PAL and AltStore Classic to Patreon members.

The latest Delta Emulator beta update brings the much-awaited online multiplayer feature for Nintendo DS titles. In a follow-up post, the team also announced that they wanted to keep the multiplayer setup as simple as possible. For that, they have removed the requirement to manually change the DNS settings to connect to the third-party WFC servers. All you need to do is choose from the three popular WFC servers available within the Delta Emulator app Settings and you are all set.

Online Multiplayer will be available for EVERYONE with Delta 1.7, so to make setup as easy as possible you no longer need to manually change the DNS to connect to 3rd Party WFC Servers.



Just choose from 3 popular WFC servers in Delta’s setting and you’re good to go! pic.twitter.com/EJIvAEizkr — AltStore.io (@altstoreio) January 30, 2025

The team also noted that once the update is out of beta, the multiplayer feature will be included in Delta v1.7 for users who have downloaded the Delta Emulator from the App Store on their iPhones and iPads. The update also brings new game controller skins, a new context menu, the ability to take screenshots using game controllers or skins, and more. Here's the complete changelog:

NEW: Game Controller Skins Choose skin to use when controller is connected

Customize system-wide or per-game Game Settings New context-menu option to configure per-game settings

Disable OpenGL ES 3.0 for specific games on the Nintendo 64 IMPROVED:

Online Multiplayer (Nintendo DS) Simplify setup process so that it doesn’t require configuring a DNS|

Choose from known WFC servers in Delta’s settings

Provide a custom DNS for other WFC servers Screenshots Option to take screenshots now always visible in Pause menu

Take screenshots with game controllers or skins

Save screenshots to new “Delta Screenshots” album FIXED: Fix no audio for game previews in silent mode

Fix no “Reset” button when choosing a landscape skin

Delta Emulator is available for free from the App Store and it lets you emulate games from NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Game Boy (Color), and Game Boy Advance. Delta Emulator was launched for iPads back in July 2024.