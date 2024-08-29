Latest iOS 18.1 beta brings new Clean Up AI editing feature in Photos app

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 18.1 beta 3 for developers. This latest iOS 18.1 beta update brings a new Apple Intelligence feature for iOS users. The new AI feature, called Clean Up, is part of Apple's Photos app. When editing photos, users can now remove unwanted objects using this new Clean Up tool.

The Clean Up tool can be accessed by tapping the new eraser-like icon in the Photos app toolbar. Through the power of AI, Clean Up can automatically select objects in photos through smart detection. If needed, users can also manually select the objects themselves. Once selected, Clean Up removes the object and fills the space with appropriate content to blend with the overall photo. This feature can also identify and remove an unwanted object's shadow or reflection.

When a photo is edited with Clean Up, it will be clearly marked as "Modified with Clean Up" in the Photos app. This allows users to identify whether the image has been edited using AI. Apple is also updating the photo's EXIF data with the "Apple Photos Clean Up" information. However, this EXIF data will not be included when a user shares the edited photo through popular social media channels like Instagram.

The Clean Up tool is not entirely new to the smartphone industry. Samsung and Google have already been offering similar features in their respective flagship smartphones for months. Recently, Google introduced a new feature called Reimagine that takes AI photo editing to the next level. With Reimagine in Magic Editor, users can simply describe what they want in a text box and see their ideas come to life. For example, they can change the appearance of grass, skies, trees, indoor decor, and more in their photos.

Apple Intelligence features, including the new Clean Up tool, will be available for free and are expected to be released to users in beta this fall in U.S. English..

Source: 9to5Mac