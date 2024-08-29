Verizon partners with Skylo to offer satellite messaging service coming this fall

The largest network service provider in the US, Verizon, has partnered﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ with a California-based satellite network service provider to offer its customers satellite-based direct-to-device messaging and location-sharing services.

According to the official announcement, Verizon will begin offering these services in partnership with Skylo starting this fall. With this feature, Verizon customers will be able to communicate with emergency services in dead network zones and receive help. The only requirement is that the customer needs a compatible smartphone that supports satellite connectivity.

The service is similar to Apple's Emergency SOS feature. The only difference is that Verizon's satellite network service will work on Android phones. Earlier this month, Google also partnered with Skylo to set up satellite SOS for its Pixel 9 series phones.

Skylo utilizes licensed mobile satellite spectrum to offer network connectivity in areas where cellular networks aren't available. Notably, Verizon is the first network carrier in the world to launch a satellite connectivity feature on Skylo's network.

Although Verizon has a large network spectrum, spread across the US, in areas where network coverage is limited or non-existent, Verizon customers will be able to take advantage of the carrier's partnership with Skylo to communicate with emergency services.

In the official announcement, Verizon stated that with the feature arriving this fall, customers will only be able to use message emergency services at first. However, starting next year, Verizon will offer the option to text anyone, anywhere via satellite using the service.

Additionally, Verizon is yet to announce the price customers will need to pay to avail the satellite-based direct-to-device messaging and location-sharing services. Meanwhile, the company hasn't provided a list of devices or names of the smartphones that will support this feature.

The latest Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be at the top of the list, as they are currently the only Android phones that support satellite connectivity, thanks to the new Samsung Exynos Modem 5400.