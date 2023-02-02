Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Dishonored series has been a part of multiple special promotions in the past couple of months, with both Epic Games and Amazon having freebie offers for its games. Now, the Epic Games Store is back with a giveaway for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, which is joined by a free copy of City of Gangsters.

Developed by Arkane Studios, Death of the Outsider lets you be a supernatural assassin once again for taking down the biggest target in the series' universe. The award-winning studio's staple immersive sim gameplay, complex level designs, lethal and non-lethal combat options are here as expected too. The standalone expansion is set after the events of Dishonored 2 and before Deathloop.

Here's how Arkane describes the setting:

Take on the role of Billie Lurk as she reunites with her old mentor, Daud, to undertake the greatest assassination ever conceived: killing the Outsider, a god-like figure whom they both see as instrumental to some of the Empire's most dishonorable moments.

Meanwhile, City of Gangsters is a management tycoon experience by indie developer SomaSim. The game has you starting a criminal operation from scratch and growing it with speakeasies and illegal distilleries to eventually make it into a city-spanning empire.

The developer describes the game like this:

Manage production chains and resource distribution. Set up illicit gambling dens and squeeze your debtors dry. Smuggle goods from out of town and bribe the police to look the other way. Grow a powerful crew and keep your rivals under your thumb. Eliminate competition and rule the city. But most importantly, keep the money flowing.

Both games usually cost $29.99 each to purchase when not on sale.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters are now free to claim on the Epic Games Store, with the offer set to run for the next seven days until February 9. Next week's giveaway will be a copy of Recipe for Disaster.