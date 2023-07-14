Linux Mint 21.2 appears online before the official announcement

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting Linux Mint 21.2, the wait is now over. The Linux Mint Community website is reporting that the ISO files have passed the last-minute checks and they are now available on official mirrors here.

On the download page, you can find the Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions of the operating system plus the sha256sum txt and gpg files to ensure the ISOs are indeed legitimate. If you previously installed the Beta a few weeks ago, you just need to install available updates to upgrade to the final version, there’s no need to do a fresh install.

Linux Mint 21.2 brings some theme improvements to the Cinnamon desktop through styles. Styles allow you to combine different accent colours and select dark, light, or mixed themes. The upcoming release also adds the Yaru theme which is used in Ubuntu, so that’s good news if you like the look of Ubuntu.

Linux Mint 21.2, just like 21.0 and 21.1, is supported until 2027 and it’s based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS like those other two versions. When Linux Mint 21.3 is released later this year or early next year, you will be able to upgrade to that or remain on 21.2 if you’re happy.

Aside from the new styles feature, this update has also given the Software Manager a refreshed UI, Linux Mint has better gesture support, full support for HEIF and AVIF image files, new artwork, and much more.

If you have any cutting-edge hardware you might be disappointed with this release because it still includes Linux 5.15 - it’s still relatively recent and should be fine for most people but just keep this in mind and ensure your hardware works in the live environment before installing Mint.

