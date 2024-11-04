Google offers 30% discount on Pixel 9 series for Play Points members

Google has announced a substantial 30% discount on the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL for its Google Play Points program members. This limited-time deal, which expires on December 2nd, 2024, presents a unique opportunity for eligible users to acquire Google's latest flagship smartphones at a significantly reduced price. The discount applies to "select participants based on their purchase history" and is limited to one device per customer.

To qualify for this discount, users must be a Gold or higher tier member of the Google Play Points program. The discount can be applied during checkout on the Google Store by redeeming a discount code obtained through the Google Play Points Perks section. Note that this offer cannot be combined with other promotions but can be used with trade-in deals.

While this deal is undoubtedly attractive, it's worth noting that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is excluded from this promotion. However, for those interested in the standard Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro, this offer represents significant savings.

Google Play Points is a loyalty program that rewards users for various activities within the Google ecosystem, such as purchasing apps, movies, books, and subscriptions on the Google Play Store. By earning points, users can unlock various rewards, including discounts on Google products and services.



This latest promotion highlights Google's commitment to rewarding its loyal customers and incentivizing new users to join the Google Play Points program. As the holiday shopping season approaches, this discount offer could be a compelling reason for many consumers to consider upgrading to a Pixel 9, 9 Pro, or 9 Pro XL.



Source and image: 9to5google