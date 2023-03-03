Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon servers for the Wii U are offline for security reasons

Two of the most popular games made for the Nintendo Wii U console cannot be played online at the moment. Nintendo's support site has posted word that the kart racing game Mario Kart 8 and the first-person paint shooter game Splatoon have had their multiplayer servers shut down earlier today.

The message on Nintendo's support site says:

This network service is currently unavailable due to urgent maintenance required to fix a vulnerability related to online play. We do not yet have information on when network services can be restored. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

While the Wii U console was not a big sales success for Nintendo, the two games that have had their online servers shut down are among the most popular games made for that console. Indeed, Mario Kart 8 is the best-selling game for the Wii U, period.

Once more, as Gamespot stated, you can only play Splatoon on the Wii U, with the game's sequels being released for the more recent Nintendo Switch. You can play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch.

Hopefully, we will learn more about this security issue that affects these games and that Nintendo will close down this vulnerability soon.