Robocalls to U.S. consumers fell to 4.3 billion in February, down 4% from January

Robocalls made to U.S. consumers fell to 4.3 billion last month, down from 4% in January, according to the YouMail Robocall Index. The company said that last month's figures remained within the 4.2 billion to 4.7 billion range it has recorded each month since last August.

While it may sound like good news that robocalls fell in February compared to January, this is simply because February had fewer days in the month. February saw 154.6 million calls per day on average while January only averaged 145.5 million calls per day. When measured on a daily basis, February saw a 6.3% increase in robocalls but the month had three fewer days compared to January.

The figures published by YouMail are worked out by extrapolating data from robocall traffic it collects on its free robocall-blocking app for mobile phones. While extrapolations give us some idea about the frequency of robocalls, readers ought to be aware that these figures are ultimately only estimations and could differ in reality.

Commenting on the data, YouMail CEO Alex Quilici said:

“Robocall volumes have been very steady for nearly a year. Consumers still need to protect themselves with robocall blocking apps like YouMail, since this problem is remarkably stubborn, despite the efforts of enforcement, carriers, and others.”

While the extrapolations may not be exact figures, they do show that spam calls are a big problem for people in the United States. For this reason, it may be worth checking that you have spam call detection and filtering set up in your preferred calling app or use a solution like YouMail that can help you to filter out spam calls.