Marvel subpoenas Google and Reddit to identify Ant-Man leaker

It's no secret that Marvel likes to play its cards close to the chest when it comes to its upcoming content, be it movies, TV shows, or comics. In the past, it has had problems with trusting actors like Tom Holland (Spider-Man in the MCEU) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk in the MCEU) with scripts and major plot points. However, things get even messier when third-parties and malicious actors leak stuff that Marvel likes to keep a secret.

In January 2023, a month before Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was set to release, a 63-page Google Doc comprising of the entire movie's dialog leaked online. It was then published on Reddit under the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit.

The document contained what appeared to be subtitles for the movie. Although the speakers for each dialog weren't identified, it was not too difficult to connect the dots of the plot after reading the document. According to the person who posted the file on Reddit, the original subtitles were not in English but were translated to this language with assistance from three other translators.

By the time Disney's Digital Media Antipiracy team was made aware of this document, the creators of the document had already removed it. However, Marvel has decided to take action against the perpetrators of the leak. It has recently submitted a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) request to identify those responsible for the leak. Both Reddit and Google have been subpoenaed in the filing.

Marvel is asking for information that could help in identifying the leaker (or leakers) "including without limitation, the name(s), username(s), address(es), telephone number(s), email address(es); any IP address(es) used by such user(s); and any account number(s) associated with such user(s)." It's unclear if Google or Reddit have obliged to the request but it's obvious that strict legal action is awaiting those who leaked the subtitles for the movie.

Source: 9to5Google