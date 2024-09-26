Tropico 5, Sudden Strike 4, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft is offering Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate members three games to try out over the weekend without needing to open their wallets. The latest Xbox Free Play Days offer brings Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition, and Tropico 5 - Penultimate Edition to play.

From the bunch, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the latest entry in the fighting series set in the popular ninja anime universe. It touts over 130 playable characters from the franchise, better network infrastructure over the past game, as well as a Simple mode to perform ninjutsu combos more easily.

Next, Sudden Strike 4 comes in offering its World War II real-time strategy action to Xbox players. The title offers multiple military campaigns to tackle where players take control of British, American, German, and Soviet troops in battles containing hundreds of units.

Lastly, Tropico 5 - Penultimate Edition is for city building and management sim fans. The title has you taking the role of being a dictator in a fictional Caribbean island nation, giving you the opportunity to reign through colonial times, world wars, great depressions, cold war, and beyond. This being the Penultimate Edition means The Big Cheese” and “Hostile Takeover” DLC plus exclusive Xbox maps are included in the package too.

Here are links to the game's store pages for those wanting to continue their playthroughs after the Free Play Days promotions' conclusion:

The Free Play Days promotions this weekend will end on Sunday, September 29, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Expect the next Free Play Days selection to land on October 3.