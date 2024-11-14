Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, College Football 25, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

Microsoft has five games for Xbox players to try out over the weekend as part of its latest Free Play Days promotion. Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate tier members can now jump into Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, EA SPORTS College Football 25, Serial Cleaners, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, and Dustborn.

Infinite Wealth is the latest entry in the hugely popular JRPG series Like a Dragon (Yakuza). This one has you exploring Japan and Hawaii for a fresh adventure that features both Kazuma Kiryu from the previous games as well as the newest protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga.

Next, the EA's College Football series returned after an 11-year break this year. The company touts it features authentic gameplay, player likeness, as well as career and management options for sports fans.

Next on this list is Serial Cleaners, a stealth-action experience where you have to clean up crime scenes for the mob before cops finish their investigations. There are four characters with unique mechanics to use. Meanwhile, Dustborn is a recently released narrative entry that takes place in a dystopian America. However, this is only a 2-hour trial.

Lastly, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is an arena fighter featuring popular characters from the anime series who show off plenty of special moves straight from the series.

Below are links to store pages for all five games, and to make continuing playthroughs cheaper on the wallet following the Free Play Days promotion, many are currently featuring discounts too:

The Free Play Days promotions of this weekend will end on Sunday, November 17, at 11:59 p.m. PT.