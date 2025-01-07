Samsung officially reveals Galaxy S25 launch date and pre-reservation benefits

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung has officially confirmed the date for its next Unpacked event, where it will unveil its flagship Galaxy S25 series. Samsung has shared an official teaser of the event, announcing that the Unpacked 2025 event will take place on January 22, in San Jose, California. Galaxy fans will also be able to stream the event live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel, starting at 10 A.M. PT, 1 P.M. EST, 6 P.M. GMT, and 7 P.M. CET.

In an official newsroom post, Samsung said, "Get ready for AI that is more natural and intuitive. The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day. The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future."

Additionally, Samsung has revealed the pre-reservation benefits of the upcoming devices. Upon pre-reserving any of the Galaxy S25 phones, users can receive a $50 credit or "Reservation Gift" (as the company calls it), which can be applied toward purchasing other eligible products, including cases, Galaxy watches, Galaxy Tablets, etc., via the Samsung website or Shop Samsung app.

Samsung is also offering a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card for anyone placing a reservation, with no purchase required. The company further notes that users can save up to $1,250 which includes both the trade-in benefits of up to $900, up to $300 in instant credits, and the $50 reserve credit. Reservation is completely free, requiring only an email address.

Aside from the Galaxy S25 series trio, Samsung is also expected to give a glimpse at the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim and its Galaxy XR headset, codenamed "Project Moohan" during the Unpacked event. The Galaxy Ring 2 may also make an appearance during the event.