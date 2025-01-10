Take a look at the purported official images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is on the verge of its official unveiling at the Unpacked event on January 22. Ahead of their official debut, we may now have what are claimed to be official renders of the entire Galaxy S25 series devices. These include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. A total of 75 images—or better described as renders—have been leaked, purportedly showcasing the Galaxy S25 trio from all angles.
The renders seemingly confirm all the design changes that we have been hearing in leaks and rumors. Each of the Galaxy S25 series phones—Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—has been shown in four color options. The names of the colors aren't known, but thanks to a previous leak, we may know what the Galaxy S25 series colors may be called. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the colors with the prefix "Titanium."
The Galaxy S25 and S25+ appear the same as last year's Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. However, significant changes are evident in the renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone is shown to have rounded corners, and a similar camera layout but Galaxy Z Fold6-like camera rings. However, all three phones have a flat back, flat front, and flat frame all around.
Take a look for yourself:
Gallery: Samsung Galaxy S25
Gallery: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
As far as detailed specs are concerned, all three phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The base variant of the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are tipped to start with 12GB of RAM, whereas you would be able to get the 16GB RAM version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra from the mid-variant.
The Galaxy S25 series is also confirmed to be equipped with Qi2 wireless charging. Recently, it has been reported that the S-Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra may drop support for Bluetooth functionality, meaning you won't be able to use features such as air gestures or camera shutter. You can also download the stock wallpapers of the Galaxy S25 series ahead of their official launch.
Source and images: Android Headlines
