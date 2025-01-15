Samsung thinks you won't need more than 128GB on S25 if you're from Europe

Next week, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 series globally. This year, Samsung is rumored to be taking the help of influencers to make the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event a grand success. The company has already shared a teaser and revealed the pre-reserve benefits for the Galaxy S25 series. It has been rumored that this year the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will start at 12GB of RAM, while users will be able to get the 16GB RAM on the Galaxy S25 Ultra from the mid-variant.

Recently, a Vietnamese retailer tipped that this year, the Galaxy S25 will start at 256GB storage from the base variant with 12GB of RAM. However, reliable leaker @chuvn8888 on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared some disappointing update for European buyers eyeing to purchase the vanilla Galaxy S25 model.

Vanilla Galaxy S25 will start at 12/256GB in Asia instead of 12/128 in the West, confirmed by Vietnamese retailers on the Galaxy S25 pre booking page.https://t.co/e7uE34E09e pic.twitter.com/LlkEXfCWUt — yawn (@chunvn8888) January 15, 2025

According to the leaker, the European Galaxy S25 vanilla model will start at 128GB storage with 12GB RAM. This means that, while the RAM is getting a boost similar to other regions, European buyers may have to settle with less storage of 128GB compared to other markets. It appears to be a strategy by Samsung, to not only utilize the old memory chips while driving the free memory storage upgrade promotion among European buyers.

Earlier it was tipped by tipster Ishan Agarwal on X that after the official unveiling on January 22, Samsung will start delivering the Galaxy S25 models—Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—in India on February 3 for those who have pre-reserved their Galaxy device. For normal buyers, the deliveries could start on February 9. The details are tipped for India, and currently,y there is information about shipping or sale dates for the US, the UK, and other parts of the world.

