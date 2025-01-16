Google Password Manager passkey support added to iOS and iPadOS 17 and newer

Google has announced that Chrome for iOS now supports passkeys, meaning you can sync your logins from other devices more easily. With support for iOS and iPadOS added Chrome now syncs this new login mechanism across all types of devices, including Android, macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS.

Once you've created a passkey for a website or app, you can sign in to that service using a fingerprint, facial recognition, a PIN, or a pattern. It removes the need to use passwords to access your account, which, theoretically, makes it more difficult for hackers to breach your account. One issue with passkeys right now is that they're not exportable if you decide to change browsers, though they will be in the future.

To create passkeys in the Google Password Manager in Chrome for iOS/iPadOS, you need to be on version 17 or higher of those operating systems. These are the minimum requirements for syncing passkeys from other devices as well.

Explaining what problems this fixes, Google says:

“Previously, passkeys created on Google Password Manager on Android, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS were not available on iOS or iPadOS. Similarly, passkeys created on iOS or iPadOS were saved to Apple Passwords (formerly iCloud Keychain) and not synced to other platforms. While Apple Passwords syncs passkeys across Apple devices under the same Apple account, it does not extend compatibility to other platforms.”

To start using Chrome passkeys on iOS, you'll need to set Chrome as an autofill provider in Settings. Open System Settings on your iOS or iPadOS device, then go to General > AutoFill & Passwords. Under Autofill From, toggle Chrome to enable autofill.

Passkeys are quite a new login option and aren't perfect yet with their lack of exportability. If you want to try out passkeys, you can do so with a GitHub account. Wisely, GitHub lets you sign in with passkeys as a complementary option to passwords, so if you don't have a device that supports passkeys, you can fall back on your password and 2FA.