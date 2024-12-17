Mercedes‑Benz is rolling out ChatGPT-powered MBUX Voice Assistant to three million vehicles

Back in 2023, Mercedes-Benz announced that it was improving the Mercedes-Benz User Experience System (MBUX) Voice Assistant's "Hey Mercedes" feature with ChatGPT integration through the Azure OpenAI Service. It started testing this integration with a public beta program in the U.S. for over 900,000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system.

Today, Mercedes-Benz announced that the ChatGPT integration is now available as a free update to over three million vehicles with the MBUX infotainment system. This new, enhanced voice experience will be offered in German, British English, and American English.

Mercedes-Benz is going beyond simply using OpenAI's ChatGPT for this new feature. Instead, it has developed this new voice experience on top of the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging both ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing. So, users can expect up-to-date answers to knowledge-based questions. This new voice experience is also "context-aware," allowing users to follow up with additional questions based on the response.

Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said the following regarding the ChatGPT integration:

"By adding an AI-driven knowledge feature to our MBUX Voice Assistant, we are making it even easier for customers to connect with their vehicle in an entertaining and rewarding way. Our unique AI software seamlessly interacts with ChatGPT and Bing through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to deliver information like never before. This is another proof point on our journey towards the hyper-personalized in-car user experience."

To use this feature, after the latest update is installed, users can activate the MBUX assistant by saying "Hey Mercedes." They can also press the speech button on the steering wheel to activate the assistant. Mercedes-Benz mentioned it stores the conversation history for up to one hour, allowing the user to ask follow-up questions if required.