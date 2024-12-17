Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25+ images reveal a design that looks familiar

Samsung is expected to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose, California (USA). The company is anticipated to take the wraps off the Galaxy S25 series along with its Galaxy XR headset, codenamed "Project Moohan," developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and Google. Much has already been leaked about the entire Galaxy S25 lineup. It has been suggested that this year's S-series lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset worldwide.

A fresh leak by leaker Jukanlosreve on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has given us our first supposed look at the Galaxy S25+. Samsung was first tipped to abandon the Galaxy S25+ model in favor of the Galaxy S25 Slim. However, recently it has been reported that the Galaxy S25 Slim will be launched in limited quantities in Q2 of 2025. Now, the leaked images highlight the design of the Galaxy S25+. The device is shown in black color, which is expected to be one of the colors the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will be launched in.

Gallery: Leaked Galaxy S25+ images

The device in the image has rounded corners, a design trait similar to this year's Galaxy S24 and S24+. On the back sits the triple camera module, looking unchanged from last year. It is rumored that the camera upgrades will be coming to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the other two models may have to settle with the same camera setup as this year. One aspect of the design that may instantly catch your attention is the "Camera Control" button on the right side of the frame. However, that isn't going to be the case, as it is the mmWave antenna.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S25 and S25+ models with 12GB of RAM, and the Galayx S25 Ultra with 16GB of RAM from the mid-variant. The Galaxy S25+ could also feature the same charging speeds as the Galaxy S24+.