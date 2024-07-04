Report: Google Pixel 9 series to get ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Image via Rozetked

Google's upcoming Pixel 9 lineup will get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as one of the hardware upgrades, reports leaker and Android Authority contributor Kamila Wojciechowska citing a source familiar with the matter.

The under-display optical fingerprint sensor currently used in Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro isn't known to be the fastest on the market, as per the leaker. Meanwhile, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology is already used in Samsung's Galaxy S24 series.

Ultrasonic sensors have an edge over optical ones as they are more responsive and quickly unlock the device when the finger placed is over the sensor. They are less affected by wet and dirty fingers, and unlike optical sensors, they don't emit bright light in the dark making them comfortable to use at night.

Users have long requested an upgraded fingerprint sensor for Pixel devices. According to the leaker, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will arrive on Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The next-generation Pixel Fold (also known as Pixel 9 Pro Fold) will retain the capacitive fingerprint sensor in its power button.

This adds to the features and changes rumored to arrive on the Pixel 9 series. It is reported that Pixel 9 will pack Samsung's M14 OLED display to deliver improved brightness and longevity. Pixel 9 allegedly went on unofficial sale in Algeria and leaked benchmarks suggest modest performance improvement over Pixel 8.

The cherry on the cake was a bunch of leaked images showcasing the upcoming devices from different angles, revealing a pill-shaped camera cutout at the back. A leaked hands-on video appeared recently, showing Pixel 9 in pink color.

Google has made it official that the Pixel 9 series will debut next month at its 'Made By Google' event, where the company is also expected to launch the Pixel Watch 3.

Source: Android Authority