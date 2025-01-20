Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim tipped to launch in 39 countries but not it the US

Recent reports claimed that the upcoming thin variant of the Galaxy S25 series will not be called Galaxy S25 Slim. Instead, it will be launched as Galaxy S25 Special Edition (SE). High-quality renders were also revealed, giving us a good hint at what to expect from the device, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of this year in limited quantities. It was also rumored that the phone may skip availability at US carriers. In fact, new information indicates that the phone may entirely ignore the US market.

According to a trusted source, Samsung may introduce the Galaxy S25 Slim or Galaxy S25 Special Edition in 39 countries., but the list doesn't include the US. Here's the purported list of countries where the slim yet powerful Galaxy S25 SE could launch:

Afghanistan

Australia

Austria

Brazil

Caucasus

Croatia

Egypt

France

India

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Libya

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia/Montenegro

Singapore

Slovenia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Switzerland

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Interestingly, a US variant of the Galaxy S25 Slim with model number SM-S937U previously appeared in a Geekbench. It was running Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC but scored less impressive numbers. While the US launch of the device remains uncertain, its leaked specs do look promising. It is claimed to measure 6.4mm thin and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and feature a 6.66-inch display similar to the Galaxy S25+.

The Galaxy S25 SE is tipped to feature a 200MP primary camera, along with a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera. While it was claimed to be juiced a batter between 4,700-5,000mAh, it was recently claimed that the battery could be much smaller—between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh.

Samsung may unveil the device at the upcoming Unpacked event on January 22, where the official details of the device will be revealed.

