Microsoft tells users to upgrade to Windows 11 while its free for a limited time only

Microsoft recently declared 2025 "the year of Windows 11 PC refresh," highlighting the importance of upgrading to its latest operating system as the end of Windows 10 quickly approaches. Now, the company issued another reminder for users, urging them to leave the soon-to-be-ten operating system behind while Windows 11 is available for free "for a limited time only."

In a newly published post on the Tech Community website, Microsoft describes what customers can do to avoid being left behind once the mainstream Windows 10 support is over. If you want to upgrade without buying new hardware, Microsoft suggests checking if your system meets Windows 11's hardware requirements (on which Microsoft does not plan to back down). If you have a device with Windows 10 in S Mode, you will also have to opt out of it first.

Those who cannot upgrade due to incompatibility and cannot buy a new PC can opt for the Extended Security Updates program, which costs $30 for 12 months of additional support. However, it only entitles users to security updates, and they do not include new features, non-security updates (bug fixes, minor changes, and other updates), and design requests.

While the exact details about enrolling in the program are yet to be unveiled, Microsoft has a support document where you can check out some details about the Extended Security Updates program.

What is also interesting about this post is how Microsoft uses its old tricks to create a sense of urgency by calling the path to Windows 11 "free for a limited time." Ten years ago, Microsoft tried the same by offering Windows 10 upgrades "free for one year." However, once the time ran out, Windows 10 remained available for Windows 7 and 8/8.1 years for many years. Only recently did the company close the door, leaving those on pre-Windows 10 versions with no free upgrade path (some of the company's ex-engineers are spreading some radical notions about getting a Windows license, though).

We do not know what will happen to the free upgrade offer on October 15, 2025. That door might indeed close, but considering Windows 11 is pretty far behind Windows 10, one could reasonably assume Microsoft would be willing to allow as many people as possible to update to Windows 11, assuming they have compatible hardware. If not, there is always another way ( and Linux ).

Aside from this, Microsoft also announced that Microsoft 365 apps may stop working fully if users don't update to Windows 11.