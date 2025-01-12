Microsoft made updating to Windows 11 from Windows 10 easier

Microsoft is on a mission to get people off Windows 10 and onto Windows 11. To entice gamers for example, the company recently listed all the gaming features the newer OS brings and earlier in 2024, it penned an article busing all the "myths and misconceptions" surrounding a Windows 11 upgrade. Additionally, it also plastered end-of-support cautions across its website to steer folks away from Windows 10.

Aside from these, Neowin noticed today that Microsoft also updated a support article on its website about Windows 11 upgrading. Titled "Can I upgrade to Windows 11?," Microsoft made some subtle changes to it to make it easier for folks who are wondering if their PC is eligible for Windows 11. For example, it mentions the system requirements for Windows 11 which is something that needs serious consideration when deciding to upgrade.

The page itself is not new, and neither is any information on it, however, the presentation has been tweaked such that it may be easier to follow and additionally, a shortcut to the Windows Update settings page has also been added that takes users directly there.

While it may seem trivial to enthusiasts, the updated page can certainly be helpful for those who are not tech-savvy and are wondering about updating their systems to Windows 11; such people would likely land on this page if they were googling about it.

Here is the previous version of the page:

Can I upgrade to Windows 11? If your existing Windows 10 PC is running the current version of Windows 10 and meets the minimum hardware specifications to run Windows 11, it will be able to upgrade. Specific timing for upgrade rollout will vary by device and certain features will require specific hardware—see https://www.microsoft.com/windows/windows-11-specifications for more information. To see if your PC is eligible to upgrade, you can download and run the PC Health Check app. Or, after the upgrade rollout begins, you can check if it's available for your device by going to Settings > Update & Security > Check for updates.

And here is the updated one:

Can I upgrade to Windows 11? An existing Windows 10 device can be upgraded to Windows 11 if it meets the following criteria: The device is running a currently supported version of Windows 10. If the device isn't currently running a supported version of Windows 10, upgrade to a supported version of Windows 10.

The device meets the minimum hardware specifications to run Windows 11. Specific timing for Windows 11 upgrade rollouts varies by device. Additionally, certain features have specific hardware requirements. For more information, see Windows 11 specs, features, and computer requirements. To see if a Windows 10 device is eligible to upgrade to Windows 11, follow one of these options: Download and run the PC Health Check app.

From the Start menu, navigate to Settings > Update & Security and then select the Check for updates button.

Select the following Windows Update shortcut and then select the Check for updates button: Windows Update

In case your PC turns out to be incompatible with Windows 11, Microsoft's official recommendation is to buy a new one. There is also the option of switching to Linux like ESET says, although for a non-tech-savvy person this isn't really a feasible option.