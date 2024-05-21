As Apple struggles, new 15" iPad Pro (M4) already tumbling to its lowest ever price

Market research and analyst firm Canalys reported back in May of 2023 that tablet shipment had fallen to its lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic. A year past, this May, Canalys found that the market segment for tablets has remained low, though it has increased 1% year over year (YoY).

So, while it looks like the market has gotten slightly better, Apple actually saw a significant decline YoY by 13.9 percentage points, which is a massive drop.

The Cupertino giant, it seems, is reacting, or at least Amazon certainly is. Yesterday, we reported about the Apple 10th Gen iPad discount that is currently still sitting at its lowest ever price.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 11" & 13" models

However, it's not just older models. The same has just happened on the newest iPad Pro 2024 model as well, which launched earlier this month. The 2TB variant of the same has hit its lowest price today (buying link under the spec list below).

The new iPad Pro is powered by Apple's M4 which, in the cases of the 1TB and 2TB storage variants, packs a 10-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU, and 16 Neural Engines. The memory subsystem comprises 120GB/s of bandwidth across 16GB capacity.

The technical specifications of the Tandem OLED XDR display, and camera details, are given below:

Display 2752x2064-pixel resolution at 264 ppi

ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz

SDR brightness: 1,000 nits max

XDR brightness: 1,000 nits max full screen; 1,600 nits peak (HDR content only)

20,00,000:1 contrast ratio Camera 12MP Wide camera, ƒ/1.8 aperture

Panorama (up to 63MP)

Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG Video Recording 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 256GB storage)

Slow‑motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264 TrueDepth Camera Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide camera

ƒ/2.4 aperture

1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Get the Apple iPad Pro 13-inch at the link below:

Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 2TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life: $2174.00 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $2290.00)

