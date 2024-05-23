The new Roku Pro Series QLED 4K smart TVs already have deep discounts at Amazon

Earlier this year, Roku announced its newest and most advanced smart TVs, the Roku Pro Series. However, even though the TVs launched in early April, they have already had some pretty solid price cuts for all three models.

Right now at Amazon, the 55-inch Roku Pro Series smart TV is priced at $799.99, $98.01 off its $898 MSRP. The 65-inch model currently costs $999.99, $198.01 off its $1,198 its MSRP. Finally, the 75-inch version is priced at $1,498, $200 off its $1,698 MSRP.

All three of the Roku Pro Series TVs have 4K resolutions and QLED displays with thousands of mini-LEDs designed for sharp colors, along with support for HDR standards like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+. It also has a 120 Hz refresh rate which should smooth out the image when playing high-end video games on the TV.

The TVs all have Roku's smart TV operating system with its easy-to-use interface and access to nearly all of the major free and premium streaming services. it also comes with the new Roku Smart Picture Max feature which can automatically adjust the display to show the best possible picture for what's on screen.

You also get a remote that comes with backlit keys and a lost remote finder. It also has Wi-Fi 6 wireless hardware, and four HDMI ports, along with a standard cable/antenna connection.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

