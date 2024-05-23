Beats Pill speakers launch imminent, gets FCC certification ahead of its debut

It is almost confirmed that Apple could be relaunching a new generation of the Beats Pill speaker because many celebrities, such as Lakers star LeBron James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, have been spotted carrying the unannounced product with them on various social media platforms.

Moreover, the latest iOS 17.5 also confirms the existence of a new Beats Pill speaker, as some files have revealed the design of the wireless speaker. Allegedly, the Beats Pill speaker will come with four physical buttons available in three colors: black, gold, and red.

Now, folks at 9To5Mac have spotted the alleged Beats Pill speaker on the FCC certification website. The product appeared on the FCC website with the model number "A3211." It also hints that the wireless speaker could hit stores soon because the new Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones appeared on FCC on April 2 and were officially announced a few weeks later on April 30.

Apple discontinued the Beats Pill without a replacement in April 2022. The original Beats speaker was launched in 2012, with a replacement arriving three years later in 2015 under the name Beats Pill+. The Beats Pill+ came with a lightning port for charging and had a deeply integrated Beats app for iOS and Android.

It is unclear at the moment if the upcoming Beats Pill speaker will only support Bluetooth or also feature AirPlay compatibility. There is also no information on whether Apple will be replacing the lightning port on the Beats Pill speaker with the USB-C port or not.

Surely Beats Pill speakers have been teased multiple times over the last few months, and Apple is keeping its fans waiting. The company has already announced a new Beats Solo Buds, which will hit stores in June. So, there is a possibility that we may see the Beats Pill speaker soon.