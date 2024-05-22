Get this 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook Windows 11 notebook for an all-time low price of $249.99

If you are looking to get an affordable notebook for your kids or even for yourself, the Asus Vivobook lineup is one of the best to choose from. At the moment, you can get a 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook Windows 11 notebook for a new and all-time low price.

The 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook M515 Windows 11 notebook is available at Amazon for just $249.99. That's also $80 off its $329.99 MSRP.

The notebook runs Windows 11 in S Mode out of the box. That means the laptop can only download apps from the Microsoft Store. However, you can go to this Microsoft Support site to get info on how to switch the notebook out of S mode at no extra cost so that you can download apps from other locations.

The 3.9-pound notebook has a 15.6-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. It uses an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The notebook itself has a metal chassis and a shock-dampening feature for its storage, which gives it a degree of ruggedness.

Ports found on the sides of the notebook included two USB ports, a USB-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a microSD card slot so you can add more storage.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.