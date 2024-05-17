KB5037867: Microsoft making Windows 11 native archive even better with build 22635.3640

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows Insiders. The new build, 22635.3640 under KB5037867, brings more upgrades and improvements to the native Windows 11 file archive as more compression formats are available on the right-click context menu.

There are many more changes in the build. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] We’ve added support for creating 7-zip and TAR archives in addition to ZIP via the context menu in File Explorer. We have also added a new compression wizard that lets you choose even more formats and specify even more details. You can compress individual files with gzip/bzip2 (and more,) or add multiple files to archives in different tar formats with different types of compression. You can also change the compression level and what types of data are stored in each archive. New Compress to options for additional archive formats and new compression wizard in a red box under the File Explorer content menu. [Emoji] We’re adding support for Emoji 15.1 which introduces a small number of brand-new emoji such as head shaking horizontally and vertically, phoenix, lime, brown mushroom and broken chain. Other changes for Emoji 15.1 include Unicode’s decision to revert family combinations to symbol-like shapes. Windows has chosen to stay with our existing style that use people in family combinations. We are also supporting the new directionality updates for person/man/woman walking, kneeling, with cane, running, manual wheelchair and motorized wheelchair. You can now select right facing or the original left facing orientation for these emoji. New Emoji 15.1 that includes head shaking horizontally and vertically, phoenix, lime, brown mushroom and broken chain. Example of new directionality updates for person/man/woman walking emoji with right facing or the original left facing orientation. Example of new directionality updates for person/man/woman in manual wheelchair and motorized wheelchair emoji with right facing or the original left facing orientation. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Fixed a few accessibility issues in the Common File Dialog. [Input] Fixed an underlying ctfmon.exe crash which could impact the ability to input text. [Windowing] Fixed an issue related to showing tabs in Alt + Tab, which could lead to frequent explorer.exe crashes if you had a very large number of tabs. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [Start menu] We fixed an issue believed to be the underlying cause for Start menu crashing on launch or the All apps list not displaying in the previous Beta Channel flight. [Other] This update addresses an issue that might affect domain controllers (DC). NTLM authentication traffic might increase.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) scenarios. They might fail. These scenarios include VPN, Windows Hello, Credential Guard, and Key Guard. Known issues [General] We are investigating an issue where Internet Information Services (IIS) and Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) may not work after installing this update. [Widgets] Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who have the new position for the Widgets entry-point on left-aligned taskbars may see the following known issues: Swipe invocation for Widgets may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

Unpinning Widgets from the taskbar may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

The Widgets board is incorrectly positioned when Copilot is in side-by-side mode.

Turning on/off Widgets in taskbar settings may refresh the taskbar.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.