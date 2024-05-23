When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft's Bing service is down for many and it's affecting Copilot and DuckDuckGo as well

Neowin · with 3 comments

The Bing logo on a blue background

If you have been experiencing issues using Microsoft's Bing search service this morning, you are definitely not alone. The Downdetctor site shows that people have been reporting issues with Bing since about 1:30 am Eastern time this morning,

downdetector for bing

The site shows that the peak of the Bing outage reports peaked at about 3 am Eastern time this morning. However, the outages reports have persisted at a high level for a number of hours and have started to go up again as of this writing.

TechCrunch reports that the outages are not just affecting Bing, but services that are using its API. That includes the Copilot generative AI assistant service. The Microsoft 365 Status X account posted word at 4:46 am Eastern time that Copilot was down for some, adding, "We're working to isolate the cause of the issue.

A follow up message posted more recently at 7:38 am Eastern time stated that Microsoft is "transitioning requests to alternate service components to expedite service recovery" for Copilot while it tries to find what is causing the issue.

The search engine DucDuckGo, which partially uses Microsoft's Bing API, has also posted word of outages for its search via its X account as well.

We will post updates on this continuing issues when they come in, and also post if Microsoft offers an explanation for these problems.

Report a problem with article
The new Surface Laptop
Next Article

Specs Appeal: Comparing the new Surface Laptop 7 with Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Laptop 5

24H2 on top of mountains
Previous Article

Microsoft starts ensuring Windows 11 24H2 system requirements compatibility, Server 2025 too

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

3 Comments - Add comment