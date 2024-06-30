Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams Rooms will soon add multiple cameras views and more

We are once again looking back at the last seven days on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website to check out the most interesting new entries that were added last week. This week there was a smaller than normal amount of new listings on the roadmap. Perhaps a lot of Microsoft 365 team members were taking some summer vacation time, and we would not blame them.

Having said that, there were still a few new listings on the site that might be of some interest. For Microsoft Teams users on Windows and Mac, Teams Rooms Meetings will add support for more cameras in August:

Teams Room on Windows will support up to four single stream cameras that will be shown to remote meeting attendees. With multiple camera view, remote meeting attendees will have the ability to follow all the action in the room and manually toggle between views from the room that they want to see

All versions of Microsoft Teams will be adding some new admin features in August:

We are excited to announce the availability of administrative units (AUs) for Teams administration. AUs are a way to delegate admin roles and delegate administration to a subset of users in your organization, based on attributes such as department, location, or business unit. With AUs, you can create more granular and flexible management scenarios for your Teams environment. You can assign the following roles, allowing them to manage only the users, groups & devices within their AU: Teams Administrator Teams Device Administrator Teams Communication Administrator Teams Communication Support Engineer Teams Communication Support Specialist Teams Telephony Administrator

Teams for Windows and Mac will include a feature made specifically for hybrid workers (people who work remotely some days and in the office other days) in August.

The user's work location can be automatically set to 'In the office' upon plug-in to peripherals at a bookable desk. Once IT enables the policy for a tenant or a group, users can opt-in to automatically update their location making it easier to connect with co-workers when they are in the office.

Finally, the OneNote Windows app will get a new virtual printer feature in November that will work with the Widows Protected Print (WPP) mode.

That's it for this rather brief look back at last week's new Microsoft 365 Roadmap entries. Come back next Sunday to see what else is new on the site.