Steam Summer Sale 2024 is coming this Thursday, June 27, with deep discounts

Hold for your dear wallets, as Valve has just announced its annual Steam Summer Sale, a special period during which PC gamers can purchase thousands of games with massive discounts. In 2024, the Steam Summer Sale is kicking off on Thursday, June 27 (10 AM Pacific Time), and it will run for two weeks through Thursday, July 11.

The trailer that was published on Steam's official X account features some of the games you can look forward to getting with big discounts. They include Rain World, Palworld, iRacing, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Supermarket Simulator, Manor Lords, Stellaris, The Planet Crafter, Content Warning, Party Animals, Roboquest, and Batman: Arkham Knight.

In addition, Valve promises a new section with "deep discounts" that will let you get various titles with 90-95% discounts.

There is no point in buying PC games if you do not have where to play them. Besides announcing the upcoming Steam Summer Sale, Valve slashed the price of the Steam Deck, its handheld console that can run myriads of games from Steam. You can now get the 64GB and 512GB variants of the Steam Deck LCD with a 15% discount. Like the Steam Summer Sale, the offer is valid until July 11, but unlike the sale, you can purchase the discounted Steam Deck right now.

What do you want to buy during the upcoming sale?

