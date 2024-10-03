Microsoft announces partnership with Rezolve AI, a leader in AI-powered retail solutions

Microsoft today announced a strategic partnership with Rezolve AI, a leader in AI-powered commerce and retail solutions. As part of this partnership, Rezolve AI’s entire Brain Suite, which includes Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant, will now be powered by Microsoft Azure and will be made available globally via both Azure Marketplace and Microsoft co-sell channels. Brain Suite offers AI-powered integrated solutions that streamline operations, personalize customer interactions, and drive sales growth for retailers.

Key details of the partnership:

Since Brain Suite will be powered by Microsoft Azure, Rezolve AI can deliver scalable and secure AI capabilities. Azure customers will have pre-configured solutions that streamline deployment, offering rapid ROI and operational efficiencies.

Rezolve AI’s Brain Suite will be listed on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, so retailers around the world can easily discover and deploy Rezolve's solutions.

Microsoft will offer co-sell and marketing support to Rezolve across five years. This support includes the following: Marketing: Joint marketing campaigns, public relations, and field enablement. Co-Sell Support: Access to Microsoft’s 35,000 incentivized sellers and marketplace rewards to accelerate customer acquisition. ISV Success Benefits: Access to Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program benefits, unlocking incentives, co-sell readiness, and technical support.



Nick Parker, President of Industry & Partnerships at Microsoft, said:

“The potential for Generative AI to transform retailers’ businesses is immense. Through this partnership, we will combine the power of the Microsoft Cloud with Rezolve’s purpose-built solutions built on its unique Gen AI models to bring a differentiated conversational AI experience to our mutual customers. Together, we can provide retailers with the tools they need to personalize shopping experiences and streamline operations at scale.”

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI, said:

“Partnering with Microsoft is an exciting opportunity. Its global reach and advanced Azure infrastructure, combined with our Brain Suite, create a powerful synergy that will revolutionize retail and commerce. Together, we’re making it easier for retailers to harness the power of AI to boost engagement, streamline processes, and drive growth.”

This new partnership between Rezolve AI and Microsoft will enable retailers around the world to adopt AI solutions to personalize customer experiences and improve business outcomes.

Source: Microsoft