Grab the Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop with a touchscreen for $316 today

If you are looking for an affordable Windows 11 laptop, then check out the Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop. It's available now direct from Amazon at its lowest price of $316. The Ideapad 3i packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, a 256 GB SSD, and 8 GB of memory, this should be ample, especially for using it for school or work.

This device is rated 4 out of 5 stars based on 22 ratings suggesting that customers think it's a good laptop. Buyers mentioned its light weight and its good quality.

This Ideapad 3i features a 15.6-inch multitouch screen with a 1,366 x 768 resolution. This touchscreen uses "natural finger-touch navigation" to get the most out of Windows 11. The display also uses an energy-efficient LED backlight so that you can get the most out of the battery. The battery life is reported as 7 hours.

Lenovo mentions that while this laptop comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, it also has S Mode enabled. This boosts Windows security by limiting which apps can be installed, increases responsiveness, boosts security against phishing and malware, and gives you fast boot times.

The Intel i3 processor is reported as having a 3 GHz CPU speed and the memory is listed as DDR4 SDRAM with a speed of 2,666 MHz. This laptop comes with 8 GB of RAM but can be expanded to 32 GB. The graphics coprocessor uses Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

For anyone wondering why the laptop comes with an older generation of Intel CPU, that's because this laptop was released back in 2022, however, it's at a sizeable discount now from when it launched.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.